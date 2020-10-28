5 recruits, 6 DOC officers test positive for COVID-19

Within the past week, five recruits and six officers assigned to the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao have tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Corrections confirmed in a press release Wednesday.

Several of the officers began experiencing flu-like symptoms while off-duty and others were not allowed to report for duty when they reported they did not feel well.

Through DOC’s contact tracing, 19 officers were ordered to quarantine at home for 14 days and if they start to experience symptoms, seek medical attention.

In addition, On Sunday, as a result of contact tracing with one of the officers who tested positive, DOC Medical Clinic tested 20 inmates and 10 officers and all results came back negative, DOC stated.

"As of today, due to our strict protocol and aggressive response, our inmate population remains COVID-19 free. The director would like to thank all employees for their continued diligence to ensure the safety and health of everyone in our facility," DOC stated.