5 recruits begin Park Police training

Five individuals began Guam's first-ever Park Police Academy, created to ensure safety for parks on the island.

On Sept. 5, the Department of Parks and Recreation launched the academy during a flag-raising ceremony at Paseo De Susana Park in Hagåtña, the Office of the Governor announced in a news release.

"In addition to enforcing traffic regulations, Park Police Officers are responsible for investigating complaints, managing alcohol-free areas and preventing illegal littering at public parks," Adelup said in the release.

The first cohort for the Park Police Academy consists of five recruits who will complete a seven-week academy.

Last week, recruits were trained in the judicious use of lethal force. Courses will also include "fundamental handgun safety, fundamental officer survivability and police report writing, in addition to on-the-job training with the Guam Police Department."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in the release, said the launching of the academy, "is a historic move" to deter crime and encourage families to enjoy community spaces.

"As we strengthen our administration's efforts to combat crime, the number of officers is anticipated to rise by the end of the year," Leon Guerrero said.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio discussed how the presence of Park Police officers will be needed to ensure parks are kept up.

"Prior to this year, there were only two park rangers on the force, but with effective management that has prioritized ensuring the general public's safety, there are now ten rangers working to support our parks," Tenorio said in the release.