5 sailors test positive after returning to aircraft carrier

Five USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors who had recovered from COVID-19 and returned to the ship have tested positive again, the Navy confirmed Friday.

The five sailors had developed flu-like symptoms this week and were immediately removed from the ship and placed back in isolation. “Their close contacts were mapped, and they are receiving the required medical care,” said Cmdr. Myers Vasquez, a Navy spokesman.

CNN reported an additional 18 sailors who had interacted closely with the five sailors were also removed from the aircraft carrier and retested. They are awaiting results while in quarantine.

Sailors who test positive must isolate for at least 14 days and have no symptoms for at least three days, and then are required to have two consecutive negative tests over a period of time greater than 48 hours before they are allowed to return to the ship, Vasquez said.

The Navy has not released information on how the sailors could have retested positive after meeting the recovery criteria or how these new cases could affect the efforts to get the warship back out to sea.

The warship had more than 1,100 active cases among its nearly 4,800-member crew as of April 30, the last update that the Navy has provided about cases associated with the ship’s outbreak.

“The patriots aboard TR continue to demonstrate their toughness and the discipline necessary to prevent the spread of this virus,” said Vasquez. “We are committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force.”

The spokesman added the Navy continues to exceed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and COVID-19 Task Force guidelines.