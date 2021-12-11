It’s been two months since the Guam Department of Education updated its efforts on the State Strategic Plan, and today GDOE officials are presenting that progress to the Guam Education Board.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez, a work session meeting with the board will take place today in which GDOE will present the second draft of the State Strategic Plan.

The plan has been a work in progress for most of the year. It will guide public school education over the next five years. It's a significant task the department has undertaken as the plan must also include how to address the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on education over the last 18 months.

The State Strategic Plan was supposed to have been completed and presented to the board in September, but GDOE delayed working on the plan to focus on the new school year, school closures and the recent return to five days a week of classes.

The plan focuses on seven key areas:

1. Leadership.

2. Curriculum.

3. Family and community engagement.

4. Student behavior, discipline and safety.

5. Facilities.

6. Finance and administrative services.

7. Data points.

The SSP includes new strategies and measures, the department stated. Each key area has goals to help achieve the strategy as education moves forward. GDOE officials noted that this is the first plan to include goals for parental involvement, finance and facilities and maintenance.

The strategic plan explores multiple ways to reach parents and for them to be involved in students' education. GDOE is working with schools to provide sets of parent resources to assist with learning at home.

Parental involvement data, tracking student progress

Educators are focused on indicators for success, such as parental involvement numbers and tracking student progress from grade to grade to foster growth, according to the department.

Some goals in the plan have been implemented already in light of the pandemic, including grading policies which were adopted in May.

Using the new grading policies based on standards-based grading, students would know where they are in relation to the priorities, skills, standards and topics. The standards-based grades define what students are ready to learn next.

A four-point grading system that now includes half-points would provide a clearer description of how well the student was performing based on standards for the content area, according to the department.

The tiered system was implemented last school year. In addition, the department moved away from dividing the curriculum into quarters.

The tiered grading system will be utilized for students in elementary and middle school. High school students will continue to use percentages for grading.

The SSP also takes into account health and safety at school sites in light of COVID-19 pandemic concerns resulting in some parents keeping their kids home from school.

“All of our biggest efforts is trying to increase the quality and support the quality instruction in the classroom. I am talking about both in-person as well as online. That primary core instruction is key to any interventions that we have,” Sanchez said.

After a month of conferring about the strategic plan, GDOE will present its proposed goals, objectives and strategies to the board for adoption.