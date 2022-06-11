A man who was accused of trying to molest a girl known to him was sentenced to serve five years in prison.

Ketrat Pakiu, 41, pleaded guilty Friday before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena to attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

The plea deal included dismissal of the remaining charge of three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as misdemeanors.

Pakiu will be placed on three years of parole after he is released.

According to court documents, the girl, who is blind and has special needs, reported that she had been sexually assaulted by Pakiu since she was 6 or 7 years old.

The child was 16 at the time she told authorities at her school of the allegations in December 2020. Authorities were unable to locate the girl immediately after she reported the sexual assault.

Documents go on to state that on Feb 25, 2021, Child Protective Services workers brought the girl to the Dededo police precinct, where she said Pakiu had sexually molested her three days prior. It was unclear how long she was missing and where she had been.