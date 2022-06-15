Superior Court Judge Maria T. Cenzon sentenced Bernard Joel Meno Muna Tuesday afternoon to five years behind bars for family violence and criminal mischief after the defendant violated the terms of his probation.

In November 2020, Muna demanded to borrow a vehicle from one of his victims.

When the victim refused, Muna used a crowbar to damage two cars. He then broke into a nearby residence occupied by another victim and used the crowbar to strike the third victim’s knee.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Muna pled guilty in June 2021. At that time, the judge sentenced him to five years in prison but 4 1/2 years were suspended.

However, Cenzon revoked Muna's probation after he repeatedly violated the probation terms, including noncompliance with his electronic monitoring program and physically resisting probation officers, according to the Guam Office of the Attorney General in a press release.

Assistant Attorney General Grant Olan argued for the maximum five-year sentence under the terms of the defendant’s plea agreement.

“Today the defendant learned that actions have consequences. Mr. Muna violated the terms of his probation and now he has to serve his full sentence of five years in jail," Olan said in the press release.

The victims were informed of the case's outcome, the AG's office stated.

(Daily Post Staff)