5 years sober: Program helps prisoners kick drug addiction

Prisoner Jackery White said he hasn't had the urge to use drugs for the past half-decade.

"I was addicted to methamphetamine. Due to my incarceration, I have a driven desire for a better lifestyle, and I am five years sober with no craving or desire to return to my past," White said during a commencement ceremony Friday at the Mangilao prison.

He was one of the 16 prisoners at the Department of Corrections facility to complete the residential substance abuse treatment, or RSAT, program.

"This adjustment will allow me to return to society successfully," he said.

White, 65, was convicted for his part in a bank robbery in 2014.

His life of crime goes back even further, as he recalled his abusive childhood and the trauma that ultimately led him to drug use.

"My misfortunate bad choices outweighed the good choices," he said. "I had many opportunities to be successful in life. I was blessed with a beautiful family, good job and friends. But my life took a spin. At age 30, I was already involved in using meth – on and off."

White said the first time he was locked up was in 1993.

"I proceeded to make every bad decision a defendant could make. I refused to accept responsibility. I didn't contemplate expressing remorse while in custody. I stayed involved in the criminal enterprise that I had begun," he said.

During his incarceration, he said, he lost his appeal, and issues with his family on the outside forced him to escape from the prison.

White eventually was released on parole in 2012.

"One year into my parole, it happened – I started smoking meth again. I ended up wanting more meth and more money. It led me to conspire with others to commit (a) crime," he said, as his parole officer repeatedly warned him and gave him chances to become a law-abiding member of the community.

"The advice went in one ear and out the other. Thank you, meth. I got arrested again," he said. "I disappointed my family, my parent, my children, close friends, especially, I disappointed God. When does all this disappointment end? The time is now."

White expressed remorse for the actions of the past.

He was just one of a dozen others who said they are ready to get back to a life without drugs.

"Here I am. A once hopeless dope addict now amongst my peers who are dopeless hope addicts. Enjoy your recovery," said prisoner Peter Gines. "As we go forward from here on out, keep in mind that we will experience life on life's terms and that the challenges that we face and endure are actually pure joy of life's daily gifts that we should consider a blessing. After all, we are living proof that something good can happen to people such as ourselves."

The residential substance abuse treatment program is 100% federally funded and allows the participants to work with the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center to kick their addictions.

Program's impact

Thirteen of the 16 in the program's 28th cycle attended Friday's ceremony and shared how the program impacted them the most.

In addition to Gines and White, others shared how their lives have changed through the program:

• Jason Casil: "I've learned that I can't do it all on my own and having the support of my sponsor who can help with the guidance and direction I desire to go."

• Mario Espinoza: "RSAT has helped me change my way of thinking. If I was to get released without treatment, I'd be right back in jail and that's a proven fact."

• Shawn Santos: "I have learned to deal with my problems of addiction. I learned to let go of the negatives and the positives. I've learned to rebuild a more solid structure in myself by having faith, strength and believing in the Lord. I learned to humble myself, keep an open mind and learn that there is more to life than drugs."

• Julian Borja: "It has helped me in many ways to become honest, open, willing, humble, patient and responsible. Because of this program, I think and see things more clearly."

• Tomynson Nikot: "I was able to strengthen my spirituality here in this program. My mentality has also been affected in a positive sense."

• Arthur Pinaula: "It's gotten me better spiritually. It has brought back my faith and strengthened my mind for the many obstacles to come."

• Naomi Sablan: "It's helped me to let go of my prisons that have held me down for so long by talking about them in way to heal my trauma in my life. Having a higher power and believing it first and foremost."

• Renee Bermudes: "I'm a changed person. I am not the person I used to be. I am a person with a positive character who is no longer in the state of denial. I am no longer afraid of moving forward in the direction where there is hope for addicts like me."

• Jonaton Sioco: "My goal is to establish a balanced lifestyle that is based upon sobriety-centered values."

• Bradley Koto: "If I am close to trouble, I'd pray and call someone. On the weekends, I will work for community service."

• Glen Nego: "RSAT has been a life lesson and blessing from the Lord up above. It taught me to be humble, to make better decisions, wiser choices in life."

One of the greatest benefits of the program, according to White: "I now have the tools to walk away from my addiction and temptation."