There are 50 new cases of COVID-19 on island, bringing the total to 2,868, the Joint Information Center reported on Wednesday.

The report follows the announcements of two more deaths linked to the respiratory illness - making the total fatalities 57.

There are 887 cases in active isolation and 1,924 not in active isolation. Of the total cases, 2,592 are classified as civilians and 276 are military service members.

Of the 50 new cases, 20 were identified through contact tracing. Three cases reported recent travel from the United States and were identified in quarantine.