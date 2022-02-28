50 out of 600 physicians are listed on the GBME website

Out of 600 active physicians on island, the Guam Board of Medical Examiners has only 50 physician profiles available for public view on its official government website. But, even with the 50 doctor profiles, island residents can't make an informed decision when choosing a physician based on prior conduct.

That was the case for complainants who testified during an oversight hearing held Feb. 16 by Speaker Therese Terlaje, the chair of the Legislature's health committee.

D.B., D.T. and David Lubofsky each have filed complaints with the GBME against licensed doctors in Guam. Each of their complaints involved incidents that some of them contend may have been avoided if physicians’ past records were made public on Guam.

Two complaints are related to sexual assault, while the third involved the death of a child.

Lubofsky is the father of a 5-year-old boy who died at Guam Memorial Hospital in October 2018.

He has filed complaints with both the GBME and the Guam Board of Allied Health Examiners against medical officials involved in the care of his son, but alleges that neither board has rules or regulations related to the investigation of its licensees. Moreover, Lubofsky alleges the GBME has failed to establish and maintain a website hosting physician information, as required by Guam law, Post files state.

D.B. is one of seven alleged sexual assault victims of psychiatrist Abner Pasatiempo. She said she was shocked at the lack of care the board's chairperson appeared to have during the meeting, which he left quietly as Lubofsky provided his testimony.

D.T. came forward with sexual assault allegations against Dr. Ugochukwu Akoma, who had prior complaints of a similar nature filed against him locally and in the U.S. mainland. While the local cases date back to 2018, to this day he remains fully licensed.

Even more alarming to senators was the fact that D.T.'s complaint against Akoma had been misplaced, resulting in no movement in the investigation.

Pasatiempo and Akoma are among the 50 doctors with profiles on the GBME's Health Professional Licensing Office website. The website, however, does not indicate active complaints under investigation nor determinations made by the board in closed cases. The only information provided to the public is each doctor's license status and number.

This concerned Terlaje, who believes complaints and determinations should be made public on the website so that potential patients can make informed decisions when choosing doctors.

Dr. Nathaniel Berg, the board's chairperson, was adamant that the board does not license doctors who are under active investigation or have had their licenses revoked in other jurisdictions. Besides conducting an investigation and reaching out to a doctor's prior jurisdictions, he did not state what happens to a doctor's ability to practice when a complaint is filed locally.

Terlaje, who reviewed minutes from past GBME meetings, noted a number of active complaints against doctors. Some dated back to 2019.

She reported six complaints filed against one doctor in 2019, two filed in 2020, seven filed in 2021 and three filed in January of this year – all of which are pending.

Terlaje said she would like to see the GBME provide information about accusations against local doctors on its website in line with the Patient Protection Through Information Act.