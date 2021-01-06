A humanitarian flight from Guam to Taiwan will transport about 50 passengers on Jan. 11.

The Taipei Economic Cultural Office on Guam, which is being led by Director-General Paul Chen, and in coordination with the government of Guam, is arranging the humanitarian and medical charter flight to Taiwan through China Airlines.

With this chartered flight to Taiwan, assistance will be provided to about 50 passengers.

The passengers include Guam residents who are unable to seek off-island medical treatment because of the COVID-19 crisis and canceled direct flights.

Additionally, the flight includes Taiwan citizens who were working in Guam and Saipan who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

The flight is scheduled to depart Guam at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 11.