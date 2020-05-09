500 checks cut to help low-income families

Five hundred checks were cut and released on Friday under a new local cash assistance program meant to help low-income families affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Guam Economic Development Authority Deputy Director Ricky Hernandez.

The checks amounted to $365,000, press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin said.

This is just the first batch of checks released under the newly created Prugråman Salåppe’ Ayudon I Taotao.

Hernandez, during Friday's news briefing, said the remaining checks will be released next week, citing information from the Department of Administration.

The cash aid is $300 per eligible person, and up to $1,200 per household.

Under this program, a household that makes equal to or below 165% of the federal poverty level will get assistance. Recipients must be at least 18 years old, and must have been residents of Guam for at least six months.

The program is expected to benefit about 18,000 households or about 55,000 people.

This local program uses $20 million from the nearly $118 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds that GovGuam received.

The local cash assistance program is in addition to:

• $1,200 for individual taxpayers and $2,400 for couples under the federal economic impact payment program

• Up to $900 a week for employees who were laid off, furloughed or got pay cuts because of COVID 19. The application period for affected employees under this program will open before the end of May.