Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio's 2022 reelection campaign committee will hold a $500 per person fundraiser on Wednesday, three days into Guam's return to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3.

PCOR3 limits social gatherings to 25 persons.

There will be a limit of 23 persons allowed in the venue for each of the four slots, in addition to the governor and lieutenant governor.

"We are complying with all the Department of Public Health and Social Services guidelines. It's not a sit-down dinner, and not a buffet style gathering. People are required to observe social distancing. Masks are required, and temperatures will be checked," Attorney Anita Arriola, chairperson of the fundraiser committee of the Committee to Re-elect Leon Guerrero-Tenorio, said on Monday.

The cocktail fundraiser will be held at Al Dente at Hyatt Regency of Guam in Tumon, from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

The Committee to Re-elect Leon Guerrero-Tenorio said due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a limit of 23 persons allowed in the venue for the following slots:

5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

6:15 to 7 p.m.

7 to 7:45 p.m.

7:45 to 8:15 p.m.

On social media, people were commenting on the timing of the campaign fundraiser in the middle of a public health emergency.

Arriola said these are understandable concerns, and the campaign committee will do everything it can to comply with Public Health guidelines to keep everyone safe.

"There are many people who support the governor and lieutenant governor so we are holding this fundraiser to support their reelection," Arriola said.

Arriola cited Guam's very low COVID-19 area risk score which, according to the Joint Information Center as of Sunday night, is 0.2, as well as having at least 47,640 people who have received one or two COVID-19 vaccination shot and a death rate that's lower than many parts of the nation.

"There's an outpouring of support and generosity for the governor and lieutenant governor, and we are thankful for that," Arriola said.

Leon Guerrero is the first Democrat governor in 16 years. She started her term as governor in January 2019.

The governor and lieutenant governor's 2022 reelection team filed their organizational report with the Guam Election Commission on Oct. 23, 2019, so they could start raising funds for reelection.

Their first fundraiser was at the Hyatt Regency Guam on Oct. 16, 2019. When COVID-19 hit, the fundraisers paused. There was also a virtual fundraiser during the lieutenant governor's recent birthday, Arriola said.

As for the Republican Party of Guam, there is no official candidate for governor yet to challenge the Democrats' Leon Guerrero.