The Guam Legislature has passed Bill 325-36, the power credit program for all residential, master-metered and commercial customers of the Guam Power Authority.

The vote was unanimous, although Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. Frank Blas Jr., Telena Nelson and Sabina Perez were absent and excused.

Bill 325 would grant $500 in credit to all residential, master-metered and commercial power customers, to be divided into five $100 credits against customer billings over five months.

The program initially was to be funded only through an appropriation from the fiscal year 2022 General Fund, but was amended Monday to include fiscal 2021 excess General Fund revenues and any federal funds that can be used for the purpose of the legislation.

Moreover, no local funds may be used for the program as long as federal funds that can be used for the bill's purpose are available.

There had been concerns about using the General Fund moneys when federal funding under the governor's discretion could be available.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas stated that American Rescue Plan funds can be used for utility relief, while Adelup has maintained the funds cannot be used for the credit program contemplated in Bill 325.

Sen. James Moylan, who had been an initial sponsor to Bill 325, motioned to take his name off the measure Monday.

The senator stated he was not convinced federal funds could not be utilized, and that he could not place his name "on a measure which endorses the administration's lack of transparency."

"There have been proven cases in recent months with both the (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands) and Hawaii where utility relief programs have been extended to their ratepayers utilizing federal funds. We have received input from Congressman Michael San Nicolas and have also researched how other jurisdictions are addressing their ARP funds. What makes Guam any different? Why are we being forced to use local funds which can be applied to address many other pressing needs such as on our uncontrollable drug epidemic," Moylan stated in a press release.

Adelup responded to statements made in session Monday, stating that San Nicolas and certain senators were providing misinformation. A statement from the governor's office stressed that a critical direct aid program that is not based on measurable data, such as income thresholds – which instead gives cash to people who, as a class, cannot demonstrate an impact – "violates the letter and spirit of the law."

Bill 325 now goes to the desk of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero for a decision. She can sign the bill into law, veto it, or take no action and let the measure lapse into law.

Leon Guerrero said in her State of the Island address last month that she would sign a bill authorizing a power credit program. When asked Tuesday if the governor would still sign Bill 325 or if the amendments gave her pause, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's spokeswoman, said the measure will be considered "in due course."