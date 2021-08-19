$500 shopping incentive for tourists delayed

The Guam Visitors Bureau on Wednesday said the launching of the $500 shopping incentive program for eligible tourists will be moved to February 2022, with 23 vendors so far expressing interest in being a part of it.

It was initially planned to start in September, but funds needed to be shifted to pay for the free trolley ride services to visitors who are already on the island.

GVB Vice President Gerry Perez said there are about 200 terminals anticipated for the spending cards needed. Eligible tourists can only use the cards on Guam to help local retail stores, restaurants, tour operators, taxis and other participating businesses.

"Hopefully (we'll) get enough visitors to make it worthwhile to do this program or to sustain the interest at (that) time," Perez said at the Wednesday meeting of the Recovery Task Force.

The plan is to offer the $500 shopping incentives to either the first 5,000 to 10,000 tourists. This could cost GVB some $2.5 million to $5 million.

Previously, the idea was for the first 2,500 or the first 5,000 tourists.

The GVB shopping incentive program seeks to help reinvigorate the economy by increasing on-island tourist spending.

Perez said the bureau is currently conducting a survey to obtain an official count of how many Guam vendors would like to participate in the program.

He said GVB has so far received 23 forms, and the deadline to turn in forms is Aug. 27.

Every vendor that participates is required to purchase and use credit card terminals, which GVB said require stable ethernet cable connection. Each unit costs $330, and has a 2.9% transaction fee.

GVB said the benefits for vendors participating include promotional exposure through campaign advertising, potential increased foot traffic to their business, and potential increase in sales per transaction.