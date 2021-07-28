Tourists could start receiving in September $500 each in debit cards that they can only use on Guam to buy goods and services as the island tries to entice visitors to return and fully reopen its pandemic-hit tourism industry.

Guam Visitors Bureau Vice President Gerry Perez, on Tuesday, told the board that GVB management is now in discussion with a bank that could potentially be the vendor for the tourist debit card incentive program, the budget for which is about $2.5 million.

GVB is waiting for quotes from the potential vendor for 2,500 and 5,000 debit cards.

"The good news is that they can do it. The not so good news is that it will take about 45 to 60 days when they can make delivery on debit cards," Perez said at the GVB board meeting.

That could be around September, he said, which is about the right time anyway for the bureau to start offering incentives "if we decide to proceed with it."

The GVB board approved managements proposal to offer incentives to tourists, airlines, tour agents and other tourism-related businesses, but there's no final decision on which specific incentive will be implemented after further reviews.

The idea is to offer the $500 shopping incentives to either the first 2,500 or the first 5,000 tourists.

For weeks, GVB has been exploring possibilities with banks such as Bank of Guam and First Hawaiian Bank, Perez said.

Should the bureau proceed with the $500 debit cards, eligible tourists can only use them on Guam to help local retail stores, restaurants, tour operators, taxis and other businesses.

Another option that GVB is considering is the offer of paying for tourists' COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test before they return to their home country, and GVB Board Chairman Milton Morinaga said there's interest in this type of incentive.

Morinaga said no other similar destination he knows offers this free return PCR testing for tourists. GVB Board Director Ben Ferguson said in Hawaii, the cost of PCR test and certification is about $400.

On Guam, GVB said it's about $200 per PCR testing.