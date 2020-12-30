$503M paid over 6 months to 27,000 pandemic-hit workers

A record $503 million has been paid out in six months to some 27,000 Guam private-sector workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The weekly unemployment benefits reached up to $945 a week in the beginning. The assistance was adjusted to up to $345 a week.

An added benefit for six weeks gave an extra $300 a week, or up to $1,800.

Overall, these federal funds became an important lifeline to those who were laid off, furloughed or got their hours cut.

"It's a huge feat to be able to get that amount of money, more than $500 million, out to individuals in a short period," Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola told The Guam Daily Post on Tuesday. "You're talking about half a billion dollars, which I believe is the largest assistance of its kind the island has ever received."

That includes the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Lost Wages Assistance.

On Tuesday, Dell'Isola announced the last batch of unemployment aid payments for 2020, worth $4.8 million.

They include cleared PUA claims filed through Dec. 19, amounting to some $4.472 million.

The remaining $328,000 is for LWA. The latest payments could reach workers' hands by the first week of 2021.

The prior batch of assistance, worth about $5.4 million, started hitting the banks on Monday.

In December alone, GDOL was able to batch for release $58.5 million in unemployment aid.

"We hope these funds will help families as we all look forward to 2021 and as we work to implement the second COVID-19 relief package," Dell'Isola said in a statement.

'I can catch up again on my bills'

A recently signed $900 billion pandemic relief package from Congress extended PUA and restarted FPUC through March 14, 2021 – welcome news for many of Guam's pandemic-displaced workers.

"It has become a struggle again to pay bills without PUA," Chrinice Castro said.

She lost her job in March and couldn't find a new job until the summer, right before the second lockdown in August. Her new job, however, has fewer hours than she used to work.

Castro reached her 39-week PUA limit in early December. PUA ended on Dec. 26 but payments could continue for claims filed by Dec. 26. The program was extended when a law was signed on Dec. 27.

"I'm feeling very thankful that they have extended the PUA," Castro said. "I can catch up again on my bills."

Dell'Isola, however, asked PUA claimants to wait for announcements on when and how to file unemployment claims once again under the extension program.

'Every penny is a blessing'

Sierra Nicole Keremius, 22, said "every penny is a blessing," and feels quite relieved to have the PUA extended while she transitions from one job to another amid the pandemic.

She's been on reduced hours, to the point where she qualifies to receive unemployment assistance.

Because of the pandemic, the company she works for will be stopping services for the airlines and their contract ends on Jan. 31, she said.

Luckily, she said, another company will be taking over the services and is willing to take her in due to her knowledge and experience.

"With the PUA being extended, I just hope that the people qualified and are struggling hard get some weight lifted off their shoulders as 2021 is ahead of us," she said.

Nearly $56M more

There's still about $56 million more in funds that the U.S. Department of Labor and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have already made available for Guam, if needed.

That's on top of the $410 million GDOL didn't get to tap, because there's only about 27,000 actual individual unemployment claimants, much fewer than the 38,000 initially anticipated when Guam requested a budget of $924 million.

Of the $924 million that USDOL approved for Guam, the federal agency made available $514 million in three allotments for PUA and FPUC. FEMA also granted some $45 million for Guam's LWA.

Dell'Isola said despite the criticism, including from people who are ineligible to receive the assistance, most of those who filed individual unemployment claims have received the help they needed.

"Labor management and staff worked hard to disburse the funds as fast as possible, despite the challenges along the way," he said.