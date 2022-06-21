Despite previous statements and a presentation given to senators Monday on plans to transform the public recreation area by Gov. Joseph Flores Beach Park or Ypao Beach in Tumon into a “Cultural Smart Park,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has opened up the possibility that the project may be moved to another village – or abandoned altogether.

The Guam Visitors Bureau appeared Monday before the Guam Legislature to present its requested budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The main feature of the bureau’s testimony was an explanation and deeper dive into “Tano i Famagu’on,” or land of the children – the name given to the initiative.

“After all, being playful in our culture is about reliving our youth. And this is an experience that we want our visitors and local residents to enjoy,” Gerry Perez, vice president of GVB testified.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He asked senators to keep three things in mind while discussions were underway on the “major” project:

• A cultural smart park can expand opportunities for residents and tourists to enjoy outdoor, recreational activities while being educated about CHamoru culture.

• That “living the destination experience is living our own brand image.”

• Tano i Famagu’on is not just about upgrading a park. It’s a “paradigm shift” that reimagines the center of tourism in Tumon and “what it can be.”

But Perez acknowledged the initiative, which could cost upwards of $50 million, has received “mixed” comments from the public. GVB so far has only identified $20 million of the projected total, which was earmarked from a congressional COVID-19 pandemic aid package.

One common criticism, according to GVB’s vice president, is that the federal bailout money could be used for more pressing or important needs, like helping residents afford a rising cost of living locally. Perez, however, advised against redirecting the park’s startup funds to another round of government-issued financial assistance, which he called a policy of “instant gratification,” and invoked a parable about the value of teaching one to fish, instead of just giving fish to them.

“This (park project) is about creating the net, creating the lure to catch fish,” Perez said, with international travelers serving as Guam’s proverbial catch. “Developing the smart park is creating the reason for visitors to come, to learn about and experience the island’s cultural heritage and unique brand equity.”

He also invoked similar pushback to the last major transformation of Tumon funded by the government, which developed the portion of Pale San Vitores Road, now known as Pleasure Island about 25 years ago.

“There were a lot of naysayers about spending all that money to develop one little area of Tumon Bay,” he said. “But the reason we did that at the time, was to create a retail and entertainment destination experience. That was the mantra at the time.”

The result was a mass of businesses that was “hefty enough” to generate market share movement for Japan, South Korea and other source markets of tourists. Now, the strip is “loud, flashy, swanky” and attracts young and old customers. The development is “part of the reason” Guam grew its visitor arrivals from 800,000 to 1.6 million annually, Perez said.

“We’ve never had any significant attraction since that time,” he told lawmakers.

Adelup: ‘Better’ site possible

Whether a park will be built in Ypao, or at all, however, remains to be seen.

Following GVB’s park presentation to senators, the governor issued a new executive order Monday afternoon, creating the Taotao i Famagu’on task force to plan for a park, without mentioning the site at Ypao at all.

Leon Guerrero’s order leaves it up to the task force, which includes Perez, GVB President Carl Gutierrez and other members of the governor’s Cabinet, to “examine the feasibility” of the development. The task force’s second listed duty is to “identify properties that may be suitable” for a smart park.

The Guam Daily Post inquired with the governor’s office on whether the executive order amounts to the governor reconsidering, or fundamentally changing previous information shared by public officials regarding the initiative.

“GVB has developed a comprehensive plan for a cultural smart park at Ypao. In order to ensure GVB's success, we have assembled this task force to provide the necessary support to develop the regulatory, financial and legal landscape for development at the Ypao site, and viable alternatives that may give GVB a better return on its substantial investment,” Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s director of communications responded.

Renderings of a transformed Ypao park show plans to build a geyser-like water fountain, glass-roofed pavilions and a giant outrigger canoe that appears to serve as an elevated viewing platform or public meeting space.

Gutierrez, who touted the project as “for the people of Guam,” also revealed that should Ypao remain as the smart park site, facilities won’t just be added – some may be removed.

“It’s an unkempt area. Tear down the bathrooms, because we don’t have operations of 24-hours-a-day there,” he said.

Other improvements to the site include the construction of a parking facility and other transportation “concepts” to reduce traffic congestion, the utilization of 5G wireless technology, GVB officials shared with senators.