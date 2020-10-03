Guam’s 50th COVID-19-related death occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital Friday.
The patient was a 72-year-old woman with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center at 10:45 p.m.
