50th Guam death linked to COVID

Guam’s 50th COVID-19-related death occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at 7:50 p.m. Friday.

The patient was a 72-year-old woman with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center at 10:45 p.m.

“Earlier this evening, we reached a sobering point we hoped we would never achieve. We lost our 50th soul to COVID-19. These people are more than numbers—they're fathers, mothers, children, siblings, members of our community. They still had memories to make, love to share, and lives to live,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “I know many of us are done with this pandemic, but this virus isn’t done with us. With each moment of silence for a life gone too soon, we must also strengthen our commitment to protecting each other and our island. To her family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our condolences and sympathies.”

Sixty-seven new positive COVID-19 cases were reported out of 570 tested.

One case was identified at Upi Elementary School and another was identified at Simon Sanchez High School. Both cases were identified through contact tracing efforts.

(Daily Post Staff)