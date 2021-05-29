The District Court of Guam and Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood hosted two ceremonies Thursday to welcome new citizens to the American family.

“This month we celebrate both Memorial Day and Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, two celebrations I hold dear to my heart as my father had served many years in the Air Force and I am a woman of Asian and Pacific Islander descent,” Tydingco-Gatewood said. “I have been joined by two prestigious women in our local community: Sen. Telo Taitague and Mindy Aguon, CEO and publisher of The Guam Daily Post, in our local community in honoring and welcoming our newest citizens from some of our Asian and Pacific countries as well as remembering the individuals who have put their lives on the line in honor of our country.”

In total, 51 people from Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, Mongolia, Nigeria, the Philippines, Portugal, Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea, Venezuela and Vietnam were naturalized, according to the court.

Taitague said at the ceremony that residents of Guam are “privileged” to be able to experience different cultures and traditions. This diversity, along with freedom and the right to express one’s beliefs, the lawmaker stressed, are the founding values of the United States.

“Today is a testament to the will and the heart you put forward to making America your home today and for the rest of your lives. May each of you do your small part to ensure that America remains a beacon of hope for people across the world, as she has been for generations before us.”

A lifelong journalist, Aguon shared the story of a 4-year-old girl who became a citizen shortly after being adopted from South Korea. That girl, she told the newly sworn-in Americans, was her.

“Through all the struggles and challenges that came her way, she knew she had been given a very special gift: A gift of opportunity, a gift of choices, a gift to pursue passions in entrepreneurship, a gift to be anything that she desired to be, a gift to fail and get back up and try again, a gift to make something of herself no matter the obstacles,” Aguon said. “And with each challenge, she became more ambitious and more determined not to waste that gift. Today, 37 years later, that woman stands before you today – grateful more than ever to be Asian-American, to be a U.S. citizen just like you, to have gifts and abilities to create my own American dream. It is a gift that has now been given to each of you – that you’ve been blessed with.”