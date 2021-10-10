51 new COVID-19 cases confirmed for the weekend so far

On Saturday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported a preliminary case count of 51 new cases of COVID-19 from 451 specimens analyzed on Oct. 8.

Additional results are pending analysis and submission from other clinics and will be reported on Monday, the Joint Information Center stated. As of Saturday's report, there have been a total of 16,109 officially reported cases, 212 deaths, 2,714 people in active isolation, and 13,183 who have completed active isolation. The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 27.9.

The JIC also reported that as of Friday, 54 additional residents received their first dose in a two-dose series, 19 residents received their dose in the single-dose series, and an additional 153 residents have become fully vaccinated.

There are now 121,153 of Guam’s eligible population who are fully vaccinated.

Health officials have administered 3,863 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to eligible residents as either a booster or an additional dose. And 81 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered as an additional dose to eligible residents.