There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 after the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) tested 51 samples on Thursday with conclusive results.

The results included samples from clinics, the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, a quarantine facility, and an expanded community testing site.

The Joint Information Center said DPHSS has targeted areas where infection may occur due to lack of access to health care and in densely populated apartment complexes.

To date, there have been ​151 cases​ confirmed through COVID-19 testing, 5 deaths and ​123​ people released from isolation and no longer considered infectious.

Before a patient is released from isolation, they are required to have two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart before they can be released.

There are 23 active COVID cases in the community.

Some cases that were previously released from isolation have returned to active isolation status after re-testing positive for COVID-19 through follow-up testing. To date, no additional cases have been linked to people released from isolation.