The number of new COVID-19 cases from tests on Tuesday nearly tripled compared with the one-day total a week ago. Hospitalizations, though increasing, are rising at a slower rate.

On Wednesday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 out of 2,452 tested on Jan. 11, according to the Joint Information Center. There were 17 hospitalizations with one person under intensive care.

On Jan. 5, the JIC reported 189 new cases with 13 hospitalizations. The week before that, Dec. 29, there were 30 new cases and six hospitalizations.

Testing has increased in the last couple of weeks at the government's testing location in Tiyan in response to the spike. Additionally, vaccination clinics at local elementary schools have been extended to next week.

There have been no changes to restrictions announced by the governor's office as of Wednesday night.

GovGuam's reporting on Wednesday broke down the new positive cases between civilian and military test sites. It's unclear from the report if the Department of Defense numbers include local members of the Guam National Guard.

Here's the breakdown of the new cases:

• Civilian: 350 out of 1,952 tests

• Department of Defense: 166 out of 529 tests

The number of people currently isolated has climbed to 2,553.

To date, there have been a total of 22,056 officially reported cases and 273 deaths. The CAR Score is 228.4, far exceeding GovGuam’s 2.5 threshold.

Faster test results

Anyone planning to get tested for COVID-19 are encouraged to register for SimpleReport, a free, user-friendly web-based app that stores patient information for easier, simpler reporting of COVID-19 test results.

Once registration is completed, protected patient information is stored for all future testing. A QR code may be issued to patients once they are registered to the SimpleReport system. Register for SimpleReport at tinyurl.com/guamtesting.

Individuals who test negative for COVID-19 will receive a text message through their mobile phones with instructions to verify their identity to view their results. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will be contacted the same day of testing and are encouraged to isolate immediately.

DPHSS staff will contact the patient to screen for other isolation measures, symptoms, and coordinate for monoclonal antibody therapy treatment, if eligible. You may also request for a copy of your results via email by sending a request to covidresults@dphss.guam.gov.

The JIC also encouraged residents to schedule appointments for community COVID-19 testing at Tiyan, Barrigada. Unscheduled drive-ups will be accepted on a limited basis. To make an appointment, visit tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme.

Vaccination clinics continue as follows:

• University of Guam: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Wednesdays and Fridays; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays.

• DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 13-15

• Finegayan Elementary School: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Jan. 13

• Capt. H.B. Price Elementary School: 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 18

• Upi Elementary School: 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 18

• M.U. Lujan Elementary School: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Jan. 20.