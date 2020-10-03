51st fatality linked to COVID-19; 82 new cases

Another fatality at the Guam Memorial Hospital has been linked to COVID-19, bringing the total to 51.

A 90-year-old woman with underlying health conditions compounded by COVID-10 was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital at about 4:55 p.m., according to the Joint Information Center. She was a known positive case.

"It doesn't get any easier announcing the passing of one of our own to COVID-19. And it shouldn't. These are our people, and for many, they died alone without the comfort of family beside them. Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies to her family and friends," said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. "This virus is unrelenting and it doesn't discriminate. None of us are safe from its grasp. This is why it is so important to remain vigilant and to do whatever is necessary to keep each other safe.”

The JIC also reported another 82 new cases out of 638 tests conducted from Friday to Saturday.

That brings the total count to 2,699 since testing started in March. Of those 1,887 have completed isolation. There are 761 people with active cases with 29 of them hospitalized at GMH; 12 are in the intensive care unit.