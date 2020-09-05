There were 52 new positive COVID-19 cases reported from 629 samples that were tested on Saturday, according to the Joint Information Center.

44 positive cases were reported out of the Department of Public Health and Social Services laboratory and 8 confirmed cases were reported from Naval Hospital.

Guam's total COVID-19 confirmed cases is 1,671 and there have been 15 deaths that government officials have deemed COVID-related deaths.

912 individuals remain in active isolation.

48 COVID positive patients are hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital with 13 in the Intensive Care Unit. 5 individuals are hospitalized at Naval Hospital and 4 COVID-19 positive patients are hospitalized at Guam Regional Medical City with one in the ICU.

The JIC also announced the continued suspension of health certificates that are issued by the Division of Environmental Health.

The processing center remains closed

All Health Certificates expiring on July 21 through Sept. 30 will remain valid until further notice.

Physicians or institutions needing to apply or renew their Guam controlled substances registration or establishments needing to renew their sanitary permit can call 300-9568 to make arrangements to process their application.

Should you have any questions, please contact DEH at 300-9579 or via email at dphss-deh@dphss.guam.gov.

The DPHSS Division of Senior Citizens resumed services on Thursday.

Information on aging services for individuals age 60 years and older and their caregivers is available, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., excluding Government of Guam recognized holidays, by contacting telephone numbers 735-7421 or 735-7415 or through email at Biba.SeniorCitizens@dphss.guam.gov.