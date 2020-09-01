52 new COVID-19 cases; 43 people hospitalized

There are 52 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of active cases on island to 866.

Of the total cases, there currently are 43 patients in the Guam Memorial Hospital; four in the Intensive Care Unit.

Since testing started in March, the island's total number of COVID-19 cases is 1,447, and 568 people have completed isolation. Of the total count, 1,228 are civilians and 219 are military service members.

2 more GDOE employees test positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, the Guam Department of Education confirmed that two employees tested positive for COVID-19. The cases were identified at the GDOE headquarters in Tiyan. Both cases were identified through contact tracing.

GDOE officials are working closely with DPHSS to conduct further track down close contacts of the confirmed cases.

Areas of the district offices have been identified for cleaning and disinfecting. GDOE employees will not have access to these areas until cleaning has been completed.