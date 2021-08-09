Guam's positive rate for new COVID-19 cases has increased in the last couple of weeks.

The most recent test results, announced on Monday night, reported 52 new COVID-19 cases out of 1,068 tests performed Aug. 6 – 8. That's a 4.8% positive rate.

Last week Monday, Aug. 2, officials reported 23 new cases out of 819 tests conducted over that previous weekend. That's a 2.8% positive rate.

On July 26, officials reported 5 new cases out of 705 tests - that's less than 1%.

According to the Joint Information Center, 24 cases were identified through contact tracing. One case reported recent travel history and was identified in quarantine.

There are 191 people in active isolation. Seven are hospitalized with two of those patients in the intensive care unit.

In light of these factors, the COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 7.7 - that's the highest CAR Score Guam has seen since last year.

The increase in COVID-19 cases comes even as more Guamanians are getting vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. As of Aug. 8, a total of 104,447 or 76.63% of Guam’s eligible population have received the required doses for one of the three available vaccines: Pfizer Bio-NTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

2 GMH staffers test positive

About two weeks ago, there were two Guam Memorial Hospital employees who tested positive for COVID-19, hospital officials confirmed.

"The first case caught the virus outside of the hospital; the second case was found through quick and efficient contact tracing by our Employee Health and Infection Control teams," said spokesperson Mai Habib. "Both of these staff members are fully vaccinated. Proper quarantine and isolation procedures were implemented for both the positives and any PUIs awaiting results while contact tracing was on going. No further spread occurred outside these two cases."

When asked why GMH doesn't announce COVID-19 positive cases among its rank as do other agencies, Habib stated: "From the start, JIC has been the communication medium and protocol we’ve been feeding information to, as it pertains to employees infected with COVID. As we had not seen a staff case in over three months, we were holding steady. We will continue reporting through the JIC, and ultimately hope we see limited staff cases at the hospital."

She added that GMH has a 94% staff vaccination rate.

2 GFD firefighters test positive

On Monday, Aug. 9, the Guam Fire Department implemented its policy to fall in line with the Governor’s Executive Order No. 2021-17, relative to requiring Government of Guam executive branch workers to Vaccinate against COVID-19.

GFD conducted PCR testing on all non-vaccinated employees, including firefighters and emergency medical dispatchers. Samples were submitted to DPHSS for analysis, and yielded positive results for two firefighters who are assigned to Rescue Base 1, Hagåtña Marina.

Out of an abundance of caution the remaining personnel have been placed on cohort or quarantine status, dependent on whether or not they have been vaccinated, pending testing.

A thorough decontamination of common areas, including the official vehicle, were performed at Rescue Base 1, Hagåtña Marina, Personnel were reminded to continue strict adherence to the safety directives, to include the wearing of masks and social distancing both on and off duty, to prevent the spread of COVID-19

2 GDOE employees, 1 GDOE student tests positive

On Monday, the Guam Department of Education confirmed three separate incidents where three individuals tested positive for COVID-19. The first individual has been identified as an employee at George Washington High School; the individual has not reported to the worksite. The second individual has been identified as an employee assigned to Luis P. Untalan Middle School; the individual has not reported to the worksite. The third individual has been identified as a student who is enrolled at John F. Kennedy High School.

COVID-19 vaccination schedule

COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue.

At the Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo, COVID-19 vaccination is offered every Monday from 9 a.m.-noon and every Friday from 1-4 p.m. At the Southern Region Community Health Center in Inalåhan, COVID-19 vaccination is offered every Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m.-noon.

Starting Monday, Aug. 16, COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at the Micronesia Mall from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., six days-a-week, except on Sundays, through Sept. 4, at the second floor of the mall, above center court.

Bring a photo ID. Those due for their second dose are reminded to bring their COVID-19 immunization card. To view the complete schedule of COVID-19 vaccination clinics, visit dphss.guam.gov/vaccinategu.