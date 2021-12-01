A man who was accused of criminal mischief, arson and terroristic conduct was booked and released, according to the Guam Police Department.

At about 2:26 p.m. Nov. 3, patrol officers from Central Precinct Command responded to the Agana Shopping Center in Hagåtña for assistance with a criminal mischief complaint, according to a GPD press release.

Then, on Dec. 1, Criminal Investigations Section Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation. With the assistance of the Guam Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Section, they arrested 52-year-old, Fred Aguigui Aguon, Jr. of Chalan Pago for criminal mischief, arson and terroristic conduct.

Aguon was booked and released. The case was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for their information and disposition.