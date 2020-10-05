Guam's 52nd COVID-19-related death occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The patient was a 66-year-old woman with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19, the Joint Information Center stated.

She was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH. The patient was swabbed upon arrival and the test yielded a positive result for COVID-19, JIC reported.

"Earlier this afternoon we lost another to COVID-19. To those who loved her, please accept our deepest condolences and sympathies. May you find comfort from the outpouring of support from an island that grieves with you," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "Our days of mourning continue, but so does our commitment to defeating this awful virus. All of us know our part in this fight, and I ask every one of you to remain vigilant, be cautious and stay safe."

Crisis hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center offers a crisis hotline 24/7 at 647-8833/4.

For people feeling anxious, stressed or overwhelmed, or for those needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.