53 new COVID-19 cases out of 423 tests

Guam has 53 new COVID-19 cases out of 423 samples tested by Department of Public Health and Social Services.

According to the Joint Information Center, that leaves the island with 4,681 officially reported cases since testing started in March. There are 79 deaths, 1,936 people in active isolation and 2,666 people who have completed isolation.

Among the new positives are two Department of Education employees. The Guam Department of Education were notified on Saturday of the positive results. These cases were identified at Agana Heights Elementary School and the GDOE Tiyan headquarters.

The GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed cases will be contacted directly. Areas of the campuses and offices will be cleaned and disinfected as needed. Hard copy packet and food distribution will not be interrupted.