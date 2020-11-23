53 test positive for COVID-19; CAR Score at 9.0

There are 53 confirmed cases out of 773 tests reported, according to the Joint Information Center.

That brings the total COVID-19 cases to 6,602. Guam has seen 106 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus. There are 1,605 people in active isolation and 4,846 who have completed isolation.

From November 20–22, a total of 150 cases of COVID-19 were officially reported. Ninety-seven (97) of these cases were previously reported by the Joint Information Center on Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22. Of these cases, 83 cases were identified through contact tracing and 13 were identified through targeted community outreach. One case reported recent travel and was identified in quarantine.

As of Nov. 23, the COVID Area Risk Score is 9.0. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below. To learn more about the CAR Score, visit Strive for Five.

The following tables provide COVID-19 test results reported to the Joint Information Center on Monday, Nov. 23 and reflects results from Friday, Nov. 20 to Sunday, Nov. 22:

BBMR Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Bureau of Budget and Management Research (BBMR) office will be closed until further notice due to an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 today.

BBMR staff will not return to the bureau until proper sanitization has been completed and cleared for re-entry of employees. BBMR is working closely with the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) to test all staff.

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.