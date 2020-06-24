54 file candidacy for 43 positions

A week before the June 30 deadline, 54 have filed their candidacy papers for the primary election.

At least 43 positions are at stake in the Aug. 29 primaries, from mayors and vice mayors, to senators, congressional delegate and public auditor.

As of Tuesday, no candidates for delegate or public auditor have so far filed their papers with the Guam Election Commission.

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz confirmed he's filing his candidacy papers for his re-election. He previously considered running for delegate but COVID-19 delayed the completion of his mission as the public auditor, he said previously.

Republican Sen. Wil Castro has said he's filing his candidacy to run for delegate.

Incumbent Del. Michael San Nicolas hasn't filed his candidacy for re-election.

In the senatorial races, 11 have so far filed their candidacy, five Democrats and six Republicans, listed below in alphabetical order:

• Former Sen. Tony Ada, challenger, Republican

• Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, incumbent, Democrat

• Vincent Borja, challenger, Republican

• Ryan J. Calvo, challenger, Republican

• Joseph I. Cruz, former chief of police, challenger, Republican

• Sen. Kelly Marsh, incumbent, Democrat

• Sen. James Moylan, incumbent, Republican

• Sen. Joe San Agustin, incumbent, Democrat

• Sen. Amanda Shelton, incumbent, Democrat

• Sen. Telo Taitague, incumbent, Republican

• Sen. Therese Terlaje, incumbent, Democrat

The remaining 43 filers want to run for mayor or vice mayor.

Among 19 incumbent mayors, the ones from Inarajan and Yigo are not seeking re-election. Of the 17 who earlier said they're seeking re-election, only the incumbents from Dededo, Yona and Chalan Pago have so far not filed their candidacy papers.