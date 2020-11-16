Guam has 54 new COVID-19 cases out of 757 tests conducted, according to the Joint Information Center.

That brings the island's total number of cases to ​6,175 ​since testing started in March. On Monday afternoon, officials reported four more deaths bringing the total number of fatalities linked to COVID-19 to ​98.

As of Monday, 2,127 ​people are in active isolation and ​3,950 ​have completed isolation.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services releases the official COVID-19 Dashboard and Situation Report on weekdays, however the DPHSS surveillance team is currently transitioning to a new office location and was unable to generate a full situation report on Monday. An abridged version of the situation report was generated tonight, which does not include case profiles, nor a detailed report of positive cases confirmed by other clinics and laboratories.

The ​54​ cases are part of a total of 251 from a three-day period, Nov. 13–15; 197 cases were previously reported by the Joint Information Center on Saturday and Sunday. The breakdown of reporting to DPHSS by day is as follows:

● 71​ on Nov. 13

● 167​ on Nov. 14

● 13​ on Nov. 15

Of the ​251​ cases, ​171​ cases were identified through contact tracing and clusters in congregating living settings were identified. ​Seven​ cases reported recent travel from and were identified in quarantine.

As of Nov. 16, the COVID Area Risk (CAR) Score remains at 41.5 and will be recalculated once reports from all participating labs are up to date through the weekend. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below.