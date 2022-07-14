A 54-year-old woman is the 374th COVID-19-related death on Guam, according to the Joint Information Center.

The woman was pronounced dead on arrival at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Wednesday.

She was fully vaccinated with one booster shot and tested positive on Wednesday as well, the JIC stated.

"Our hearts go out to her friends and family during this difficult time. We wish them healing and peace," acting Gov. Josh Tenorio stated in a release. "To those who are sick with COVID-19, especially our vulnerable population, we urge you to take advantage of the treatments available to help you get better faster. Talk to your healthcare provider or call our COVID Hotline at 311, option 1."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 96 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, out of a little more than 2,000 specimens.

There were 13 hospitalizations reported as of Thursday among all three hospitals on Guam. Two patients were at the intensive care unit at Guam Memorial Hospital. One patient is on a ventilator at the public hospital.

Ten of the cases reported today are through the Department of Defense, according to the JIC release.

To date, there have been a total of 53,459 cases and 374 deaths, as well as 1,119 cases in active isolation, and 51,966 not in active isolation.