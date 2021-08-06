A $546 million contract for the design and construction of five multi-story bachelors enlisted quarters (BEQ) complexes was awarded to Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima, LLC, Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific announced Friday.

The project is funded by the Government of Japan (GOJ) and supports the Defense Policy Review Initiative.

"The award of this contract for five of the eight BEQs to be constructed at MCBCB is a major milestone in NAVFAC's delivery of this new Marine Corps mission capability in the Western Pacific,” said NAVFAC Pacific Commander Rear Adm. John Adametz. “Funded by the Government of Japan, this contract is the largest of the contracts planned for construction of Camp Blaz. The close and collaborative efforts between the Marine Corps and NAVFAC Pacific made this contract award possible on-schedule and under budget. We look forward to delivering these five new state-of-the-art BEQs in support of Force Design and long term Marine Corps operational readiness on Guam."

Each of the five BEQs includes a six-story tower that provides 300 billeting rooms, a community core building, an outdoor wash down and drying area and a utility building. The work also includes site developments including landscaping, electrical and mechanical utilities work, concrete and asphalt road pavements, a small pavilion, a sand volleyball court, basketball court, horseshoe pits, trash and recycling enclosures and environmental mitigations.

“This contract award demonstrates our shared commitment toward the international agreement with a key ally, the GOJ,” said Marine Corps Installations Command Commander Brig. Gen. Daniel Conley. “MCBCB provides resilient permanent forward presence in the Indo Pacific Area of Responsibility. This project will contribute essential billeting for Camp Blaz stationed Marines. The Japanese funding and US Government execution of this project shows the strength of our alliance and our shared investment for its future. Further, this contract award is consistent with our commitment to Guam as outlined in the Four Pillars statement as it minimizes impacts to the local community.”

Work will be performed on Guam with an expected completion date of the fifth BEQ by May 2026.