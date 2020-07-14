$54M in unemployment aid checks, direct deposit payments for release next week

Claimants who opted for paper checks when applying for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance can expect to receive checks in their mailboxes by next week, The Guam Department of Labor announced today.

This includes those whose electronic payments were declined due to incorrect account information.

The Guam Department of Labor today requested a draw down for its fifth and largest batch of unemployment funds — $54 million.

This will pay out cleared claims through June 24, including electronic transfers as well as paper checks. Of the $54 million, $35.8 million will go toward direct deposit claims, $14.5 million will go to paper check claims since the start of the program, and $4.5 million will go toward taxes. This brings the total amount of PUA payments to $195.5 million with a total of $16 million going to taxes.

According to the Department of Administration, banks should expect to start to receive funds by direct deposit on Monday. People can expect checks to be mailed out on Wednesday, as Tuesday is a holiday. To date, DOL and DOA have manually processed close to 700 checks.

“The Department of Labor appreciates DOA working with us to get payments out. I also have to thank the dedication and hard work of my staff. I feel the payment process is moving smoothly now, and batches for electronic and paper check payments should process weekly,” said Labor Director David Dell’Isola.