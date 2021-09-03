55 hospitalized, governor names new head of medical advisers

Fifty-five COVID-19 patients were hospitalized on Guam as of 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the Joint Information Center.

Nearly half, or 25 patients, were at Guam Memorial Hospital, where a medical tent was set up on Wednesday to prepare for an overflow of emergency room patients.

GMH had two COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit. The government hospital's 14-bed ICU was fully occupied Wednesday with COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

Guam Regional Medical City had 27 COVID-19 and Naval Hospital Guam had three.

Of the 55, more than half, or 32 patients, were not vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. One of the 55 was on a ventilator at the Navy hospital to help the patient breathe.

The latest surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations pushed the island's COVID-19 Area Risk Scare through the roof to 46.1. The government of Guam had established a safe risk score threshold of 2.5.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 169 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,496 tests performed on Wednesday.

There have been a total of 10,909 officially reported cases of COVID-19 on Guam, with 150 deaths.

One month ago, on Aug. 3, Guam had six COVID-19 cases, no one was reported hospitalized for COVID-19, and the risk score was 3.0

New head of advisers group

On Thursday evening, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero addressed her Physicians Advisory Group and announced Dr. Nathaniel Berg as the new chairman.

Berg fills the spot vacated by Dr. Hoa Nguyen, who recently disagreed with the governor over her decision to require vaccinations in the private sector and restricting unvaccinated Guam residents from patronizing restaurants and gyms, among other public places.

Berg is the medical director and CEO of Guam Radiology Consultants and serves as chairman of the Guam Board of Medical Examiners.

“Throughout this pandemic, the Physicians Advisory Group has provided valuable medical advice to me and my COVID-19 team. I appreciate each member’s work and dedication to our community," the governor said.

"He is a respected medical professional and an active contributor to the group’s important work. I trust his expertise and look forward to his leadership,” the governor said of Berg.

Berg said to the governor, in part, “We remain committed to providing guidance to you and your team, especially as the decisions to protect our island’s public health and safety become more and more difficult. I am up to the task, and we will fight this battle united.”