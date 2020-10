There are 55 new COVID-19 cases from the 424 samples tested on Oct. 8.

To date, there have been a total of 2,989 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 58 deaths, 859 cases in active isolation and 2,072 not in active isolation.

Of the total cases, 2,709 are classified as civilians and 280 are military service members.

Of the 55 new cases, 16 were identified through contact tracing. Two cases reported recent travel from the United States and were identified in quarantine.