$55M available to help provide rent and utility relief, subsidize wages

Roughly $55 million in salary, housing rental and utility assistance await mostly those who may be facing eviction starting this month and those who would no longer be getting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in September.

These are based on Thursday's discussions among members of a multi-agency group dealing with poverty and homelessness on Guam.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, who heads the team, called on the public to start applying for these programs while also asking the agencies involved to reach out to the community.

Less than $2 million has been released to date from the $33.6 million Emergency Rental Assistance program because there are fewer than expected applications received for either or both housing rental and utilities relief, officials said.

However, Tenorio and Department of Administration Deputy Director Bernadine Gines expect a spike in the applications for rental and utilities assistance when PUA ends Sept. 4, and when landlords start issuing eviction notices that they haven't been able to do for more than a year.

The types of assistance, based on agency discussions, include:

More than $30 million still remaining from the U.S. Treasury-funded $33.6 million Emergency Rental Assistance, which provides rent and utility assistance to pandemic-impacted households for up to 15 months. Call DOA at (671) 638-4518/4519, go to doa.guam.gov or visit DOA at the ITC Building in Tamuning to apply.

Some $25 million to employ 5,000 to 6,000 workers coming out of the PUA program or those who have been unemployed for reasons other than the pandemic. This is the three-month workers' salary subsidy program or the Bisnes Para i Taotao program that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola announced at an economic forum last week.

87 additional emergency housing vouchers that the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority started releasing Thursday.

Tenorio asked members of the group to see whether the 31 families with a combined total of 87 children at the Global Dorm temporary homeless shelter in Maite, as well as other shelters, could be eligible for these emergency housing vouchers.

As the government's rented emergency shelter, Global Dorm houses 153 individuals. Combined with two other temporary shelters, there are at least 128 children needing permanent homes, Tenorio said.

"There's a good, urgent need for us to stabilize these families," Tenorio said at the meeting of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs and Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention.

GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna confirmed that GHURA started releasing the emergency housing vouchers July 1.

The lieutenant governor also asked GHURA to gather more details on the Biden administration's plan to include those who have criminal pasts in housing assistance programs. Federal guidelines in prior administrations bar these individuals and their families from getting housing aid.

Preventing homelessness

On Guam, the more than yearlong moratorium on foreclosure and eviction proceedings was lifted effective July 1.

The moratorium prevented the eviction of renters who are unable to make payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tenorio said there's a "significant amount of financial assistance for renters." The ERA program still has more than $30 million available for applicants up to Sept. 30, 2022.

Gines said as of this week, nearly $2 million of the $33.6 million has been released directly to landlords and utilities agencies to pay for pandemic-affected families' rent and power and water bills.

Those funds helped keep families from being homeless and/or to keep their power and water on.

"In reference to the (eviction) moratorium being lifted, we are expecting the applicants and tenants that are going to be coming in and seeking assistance from us so we are preparing our staff on how to respond to the public ... the tenants," Gines said.

During the first cycle of the ERA program applications, DOA received 2,346 applications and during cycle 2, less than 300.

"Come September, we recognize that there will be a significant amount of folks that will be coming around and so we are prepared for that," Gines said.

Workers' pay subsidized

Jerry Toves, deputy director of the Guam Department of Labor, at the meeting gave more details about the GovGuam program that seeks to employ or re-employ 5,000 to 6,000 workers by paying for all or a portion of their hourly salary for up to 480 hours or three months.

Based on these numbers, and a maximum of $4,800 payroll subsidy per worker, the program could cost about $25 million.

As of Thursday, the governor's office had not stated how much in American Rescue Plan funds would go into Labor's Bisnes Para i Taotao program.

Toves said the program's application process will begin this month, and funds could be released starting in October.

Employers have to submit to Labor their job openings for permanent employment.

Dell'Isola on Wednesday told The Guam Daily Post that Guam Labor does not want employers to hire employees only to get rid of them after the government paid for up to $4,800 per employee.

Labor, along with private groups of employers, is working on a process that would ensure the program would equitably benefit big and small businesses.

It's also working with GEDA so that there will only be one application for the employer for both the payroll subsidy program and GEDA's new small business pandemic assistance grant.

The federal government authorized more than $2 billion for Guam, for its COVID-19 pandemic response and recovery efforts. Economists said the federal funds minimized the pandemic's harm to the Guam economy.