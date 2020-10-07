Guam recorded the 56th COVID-related death on Tuesday.

A 69-year-old woman with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19 died at 8:48 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Joint Information Center.

The woman was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 23 and tested positive upon admission.

“Losing a loved one is never easy, and this pandemic has only heightened our grief. To those who loved her, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our condolences and sympathies. May the support from those around you bring you comfort in this most difficult of times,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We cannot overcome this pandemic by becoming complacent. As restrictions are relaxed, our entire island must become more vigilant and more aware of our actions. We cannot afford anymore loss of life. Please, stay home, wear your masks, social distance, and practice good hygiene.”

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a crisis hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.