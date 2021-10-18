Guam's ongoing COVID-19 surge is keeping more people in the government-designated isolation hotel than in the quarantine hotel, the combined costs for which have hit more than $57.24 million ahead of a planned consolidation of the two facilities.

This information is based on data from Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, which also said that three bids for a consolidated quarantine and isolation facility are under review and a contract should be awarded soon.

The bid submissions were opened Monday, Oct. 11. From there, an awardee will be announced after a 14-day period at the latest, according to Jenna Blas, public information officer for GHS/OCD.

As of Friday, there were only five individuals at the Dusit Beach Resort Guam in Tumon, the government's designated quarantine hotel, Blas said.

At the peak of pandemic travel restrictions, more than 1,200 arriving travelers were placed in quarantine.

Right now, most fully vaccinated travelers are no longer required to be quarantined at the beachside hotel, free of charge to the individuals.

As of Friday, there were 61 individuals at the government-designated isolation facility, the Bayview Hotel in Tumon, Blas said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

More individuals were placed in the isolation hotel earlier. Prior to the surge, the facility housed only a few individuals, fewer than those placed in the quarantine hotel.

Department of Public Health and Social Services spokesperson Janela Carrera said the individuals at the isolation facility were mostly residents who tested positive for COVID-19 who couldn't properly isolate at home because their homes lack room for them to distance from other family members.

With the surge ongoing, an isolation facility is critically important, Carrera said.

Prior to October 2020, other hotels served as quarantine and isolation facilities for GovGuam. GHS/OCD was not overseeing the facilities' procurement at the time. So the $57.24 million-plus is for quarantine and isolation facilities costs only from October 2020 to this date.

As of Oct. 4, these are the paid and unpaid invoices for the two hotels, according to Blas:

Dusit Beach Resort Guam, quarantine facility: $39.16 million-plus in paid invoices, and nearly $5.65 million in unpaid invoices.

Bayview Hotel, isolation facility: $9.92 million-plus in paid invoices, and $2.51 million-plus in unpaid invoices.

The government of Guam has been using federal pandemic relief funds to pay for these facilities, which it said are necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus.