There are 59 newly confirmed cases after 622 people were tested by the Department of Public Health and Social Services and its partners.

That brings the number of active cases to 861 and total number of confirmed cases since testing started in March to 1,619. Of the total, 233 are military service members.

The governor this morning announced another death that’s classified as COVID-19 related.

There were 15 cases were identified through contact tracing.