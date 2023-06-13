59% of customers restored, says GPA

The Guam Power Authority had restored power to an additional 1,535 customers by Monday afternoon, making for a little more than 59% of its customer base restored. Island power was also restored to eight more water and wastewater assets Monday. Several water wells are running on generator power as they wait to be restored to island power.

GPA continues to sweep through areas of Guam to restore a maximum number of customers with minimal typhoon damage. Residents in areas with significant damage will be addressed in the next phase.

The utility has stated that as power lines heat up, weak points in the system will become apparent. These include damaged transformers, fuse cutouts, lightning arrestors or connections.

Crews will do their best to make immediate repairs, but if they cannot, they will come back as soon as possible, according to GPA. Residents are asked to report emergency power issues to GPA Dispatch at 671-475-1472~4

A couple of mayors told The Guam Daily Post that some residents are reporting little power service in areas where power had been restored. Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann added Monday that, from his understanding, these residents in his village are unable to run their refrigerators or air conditioners. GPA has advised that they shut off the main breakers at their residences, Hofmann said.

The Post has asked GPA to clarify if residents with partial power service are included in its count of customers restored, and is awaiting confirmation.

Meanwhile, GPA's focus in the next seven days will include various areas in Dededo and Yigo, the two villages where there is severe typhoon damage to the power grid. GPA is also focusing on various central and southern locations as well.

GPA regularly publishes updates and details on its areas of focus on its Facebook page.