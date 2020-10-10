The island's 59th COVID-19-related fatality is a 73-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

The patient died at 2:13 p.m. today at the Guam Memorial Hospital. Officials said the patient's health conditions were compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted on Sept. 26, with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. The patient was confirmed as a positive case earlier that day through the Department of Public Health and Social Services

“To his family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I offer our heartfelt condolences and sympathies. Our entire island community shares in your sorrow,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “This virus has shown us no mercy—now is not the time to be complacent. All of us have a role to play in this pandemic, and I ask everyone to do whatever they can to prevent any more days of sorrow.”