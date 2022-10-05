5K event to support Sanctuary

Bring friends and family to a fun Halloween-themed event set for Oct. 15, while supporting a cause.

The Children’s Ark, a new nonprofit organization established by RE/MAX Micronesia, is presenting a Zombie Run 2K/5K on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the baseball field in Tiyan, Barrigada. RE/MAX Micronesia and NEWGEN Physical Therapy are hosting the charity event.

Adhering to Christian values and beliefs, The Children’s Ark’s mission is to "openly welcome all and gracefully give" regardless of race, religion, sex, nationality, affiliations and age. The nonprofit seeks to fund and support individuals, organizations and families in need of assistance to bring about well-being for children and their families.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Proceeds of the event will be donated to Sanctuary Inc., a community-based organization that improves the quality of life for Guam’s youth and promotes reconciliation during times of family conflicts to foster the development of responsible community members and to advocate for their needs in an effort to preserve family unity.

Madelene Campos, spokesperson for The Chidren’s Ark, described how the idea of the fundraiser came about.

“We often get requests for solicitations from families in need of help,” said Campos. “In order to respond adequately, RE/MAX Micronesia put together a more organized platform where we can do just that.”

She said there will be a lot of fun activities for families to participate in.

“We’ll have raffles, a Halloween costume contest and more scary surprises,” Campos said.

Food will be available for purchase from local favorite Meskla Dos.

Tickets are $15 each; purchasing five will come with one free entry, if bought at the same time.

Tickets are available for purchase at all Meskla Dos locations, RE/MAX Diamond Realty in Hagåtña, Newgen Physical Therapy in Tamuning, Sanctuary, Inc. in Chalan Pago, and Ignite Juicebar in Tamuning and Dededo.

The Children’s Ark will be selling tickets from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at the center court of Micronesia Mall.

On the day of the 2K/5K, show time is 4:30 p.m. and go time is 5:30 p.m.