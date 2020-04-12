Guam is mourning its fifth COVID-19 death.

The Joint Information Center announced the death of a 79-year-old woman who was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital on Friday.

The woman had existing comorbidities, and was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, according to Adelup. She had no travel history.

"We mourn for everyone touched by this awful virus and send our deepest condolences to her family and friends," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated. "While no one can take away the pain felt by her loved ones, we can work to limit the damage it causes. What we face as an island isn't easy, it's painful and it is hard. This virus will take even more from us if we aren't committed to staying home and stopping the spread."

Two new confirmed cases were reported from testing conducted by the Department of Public Health and Social Services laboratory on Saturday.

A total of 33 samples were tested with conclusive results, according to the Joint Information Center. Two tested positive and 31 were returned negative.

There was an additional confirmed case from Diagnostic Laboratory Services.

This now brings Guam's total COVID-19 count to 133.

There were an additional 17 recoveries bringing Guam's recoveries to 58.

The JIC announced that there will be no testing conducted on Sunday. Testing will resume on Monday.