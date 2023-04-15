5th skate park riot suspect pleads guilty

A man pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from a riot at the Dededo Skate Park last year.

Chesrick Tom, 21, appeared Friday morning in the Superior Court of Guam after signing a plea agreement with the government for charges related to a riot at the Dededo Skate Park on March 2, 2022.

As Judge Vernon Perez was accepting Tom's guilty plea to the charge of assault as a misdemeanor, Perez asked Tom questions regarding the incident and actions for which he was accepting responsibility.

"Did you do something, or try to do something, that would have been potentially harmful to that person?" Perez asked.

"Probably just pushed," Tom replied before Perez followed up by asking if the push was aggressive enough to cause serious harm or injury.

"Yes," Tom answered.

After the series of questions, Tom pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor assault charge, which carries a maximum prison sentence of one year and two years of probation.

Tom, however was not sentenced at the hearing, as his co-actors' cases remain unresolved and Tom's plea may involve testifying against them if they go to trial.

Other suspects

Prior to Tom pleading guilty Friday, two other men charged in connection to the riot, Kayson Nick and Darwin Fortes, and their attorneys gave Perez a status update in their negotiations with the Office of the Attorney General.

In Fortes' case, his attorney, Samuel Teker, said he received a draft plea agreement from the prosecution, but needs to review it. Teker then suggested he and Fortes return to court Monday for a change-of-plea hearing.

Nick's attorney, Darleen Hiton, told the judge she needs to consult with the government regarding any plea, but also asked to come back Monday in the hope that details of an agreement become more concrete by that time.

Perez subsequently set a hearing for 4 p.m. Monday for the last two men among the seven charged who have yet to plead guilty.

Since the beginning of the year, four men – Mali Ios, John Jashua, Jame Repwak and Vince Phillip – have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the riot.

According to court documents, the riot involved three victims and left two of them with stab wounds. Witnesses told police the suspects were armed with baseball bats and broken beer bottles, and appeared to be drunk.