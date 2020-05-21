$6.25M in Economic Impact checks coming soon

An additional 3,300 Economic Impact Payment checks have been processed and will be sent out this week, according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

She said this latest batch totaled about $6.25 million.

The federal government provided the funding to help Guam cope with the COVID-19 economic downturn.

Last week, about $95.9 million in relief checks were processed for Guam residents under the federal program to provide relief from COVID-19 hardships.

On Monday, the Department of Revenue and Taxation announced 10,500 checks were processed and mailed out.

All checks processed in the last week were subject to garnishments for child support in line with what is required by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Rev & Tax also has an online form for those who did not file an income tax return for 2018 or 2019 and had gross income that did not exceed $12,200 for an individual or $24,400 for married couples.

The Economic Impact Payment for Non-Filers Form is now available on the DRT website at www.guamtax.com under "Forms & Publications."