Another $6.2 million in federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims were batched for this week's payment, while the Guam Department of Labor on Wednesday morning had to do a re-batch of the second round of payouts for the extra $300 weekly unemployment aid.

The latest PUA payouts still cover cleared claims filed through Oct. 1, according to Hannah Cho, special projects coordinator for Labor.

The previous PUA payments of $9.8 million also covered cleared claims filed through the same date.

Workers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic through layoffs, furloughs and work hour cuts could expect the latest PUA payouts to hit their bank accounts or mailboxes late this week or early next week.

There's still some $57.8 million in PUA and FPUC funding that is readily available for Guam Labor to use to pay benefits for unemployment through Dec. 26.

That's the last day covered by the federal unemployment aid, unless Congress extends the pandemic unemployment programs beyond that date.

Guam Labor received about $514 million in PUA and FPUC from the U.S. Department of Labor, of which about $456 million has already been encumbered or used for cleared claims' payments, including the latest $6.2 million this week. The amounts include withholding taxes.

Some 27,000 individual unemployment claims have been filed since June and the number could still increase, but still far fewer than the 38,000 estimated in March to justify a $924 million budget that USDOL approved.

Guam Labor cannot request the rest of the $924 million approved budget if there are no more additional PUA and FPUC claims filed that need to be paid, according to Labor.

Extra $300 weekly

Initially, Labor expected to have a massive batch of the extra $300 in weekly Lost Wages Assistance on Wednesday for the estimated remaining 14,000 eligible workers.

However, the software vendor encountered a programming problem for the LWA payments, Labor said.

Because of the programming issue, the vendor only cleared $267,000 worth of LWA, instead of millions worth of extra assistance.

Labor Director David Dell'Isola, as of Wednesday noon, said a new LWA batch for payments "is being done as we speak."

Anyone who's receiving at least $100 in PUA during any of the weeks ending Aug. 1 to Sept. 5 is eligible to receive the extra $300 weekly LWA.