$6.3M spent to process $808M PUA claims

The Guam Department of Labor has spent more than $6.3 million to administer and pay out over $808 million in federally funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims, according to data from GDOL Director David Dell'Isola.

PUA payments also resulted in $67 million in taxes paid to the government of Guam in 2020 and 2021, GDOL data shows.

The total administrative costs that the federal government authorized for GDOL to administer PUA, the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and the Lost Wages Assistance was $8.074 million-plus.

These include the hiring of dozens of PUA program workers for $26,520 to $61,796, office space rentals, and payments to the Florida-based Geographic Solutions Inc. for the computer program and systems that have been key to the PUA program.

This means GDOL still has $1.758 million-plus to administer PUA and related programs, including paying out remaining claims and collecting more than $23.3 million in PUA overpayments.

As of Monday, GDOL had yet to receive guidance from USDOL on how it should handle the remaining overpayments that former PUA recipients haven't paid back yet, especially if the process goes beyond the expected June 2022 administrative closeout date.

The total overpayments as of November 2021 reached $30.968 million and to date, GDOL has collected $5 million and waived $2.6 million, Dell'Isola said.

Former PUA claimants continue to pay back overpayments, Dell'Isola said.

PUA has been the single largest federal COVID-19 pandemic relief program for Guam, with an authorization to spend up to $1.06 billion, to help workers who were laid off, furloughed or had hours cut due to the pandemic.

GDOL can only draw down amounts that it needs to pay out claims and administrative costs.

Of the $8.074 million-plus in awarded administrative costs, $630,000 was specifically to combat PUA and FPUC fraud. GDOL received tens of thousands of fraudulent PUA claims, but the department said there were safeguards in place to distinguish between legitimate claims and fraudulent ones.